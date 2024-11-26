Zero-Oil Delights: Revolutionizing North Indian Cuisine in Gurugram

In a bold culinary move, ZOIL, the world's first zero-oil kitchen for North Indian cuisine, has captivated Gurugram's food scene just two months after its inception. Launched at Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining, the concept is winning hearts with its health-conscious approach and zero plastic packaging.

Embracing traditional recipes with a contemporary twist, ZOIL offers a guilt-free dining experience combining favorite Indian dishes with a revolutionary zero-oil method. Customers are lauding the move as they experience a perfect blend of taste and healthy eating, with dishes like zero-oil Makhmali Chicken and Kashmiri Dum Aloo topping the charts.

Founder Suman Bharti emphasizes the harmony of taste and wellness, stating that North Indian cuisine can indeed be both flavorful and heart-healthy. Available on popular food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, ZOIL is setting a new standard for healthy eating in India's culinary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)