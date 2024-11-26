Left Menu

Zero-Oil Delights: Revolutionizing North Indian Cuisine in Gurugram

ZOIL, the pioneering zero-oil kitchen concept in Gurugram, is transforming North Indian cuisine by offering health-conscious diners flavorful dishes without the use of oil. With an eco-friendly approach featuring zero plastic packaging, ZOIL has swiftly gained popularity on Swiggy and Zomato while maintaining authentic flavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:14 IST
In a bold culinary move, ZOIL, the world's first zero-oil kitchen for North Indian cuisine, has captivated Gurugram's food scene just two months after its inception. Launched at Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining, the concept is winning hearts with its health-conscious approach and zero plastic packaging.

Embracing traditional recipes with a contemporary twist, ZOIL offers a guilt-free dining experience combining favorite Indian dishes with a revolutionary zero-oil method. Customers are lauding the move as they experience a perfect blend of taste and healthy eating, with dishes like zero-oil Makhmali Chicken and Kashmiri Dum Aloo topping the charts.

Founder Suman Bharti emphasizes the harmony of taste and wellness, stating that North Indian cuisine can indeed be both flavorful and heart-healthy. Available on popular food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, ZOIL is setting a new standard for healthy eating in India's culinary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

