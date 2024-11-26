Left Menu

Gujarat's Tribute to Ambedkar: A Journey of Reflection and Unity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other state ministers, participated in a padayatra and paid homage to Dr B R Ambedkar to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in Gandhinagar. The event also featured the release of a poster for the upcoming Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

In a significant event marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. State ministers and other dignitaries joined in the homage at Swarnim Park garden.

The occasion was highlighted by the announcement of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, with a poster release by Patel and colleagues. This Central government initiative is set for New Delhi in January 2025, aiming to engage young leaders in national development discourse.

As part of the day's activities, the Chief Minister led a padayatra within the park, where the guests collectively recited the Constitution's preamble, reinforcing their commitment to its principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

