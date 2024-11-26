Left Menu

Shahana Goswami's 'Santosh' Eyes Oscar Spotlight

Actor Shahana Goswami expresses excitement over her film 'Santosh', the UK's official entry for Oscars 2025, underscoring the film's potential to boost independent cinema. Directed by Sandhya Suri, 'Santosh' follows a widow inheriting her late husband's police job. Goswami also discusses her role in 'Despatch' with Manoj Bajpayee.

  • India

Actor Shahana Goswami is buzzing with excitement about the film 'Santosh', which serves as the UK's official entry for the Oscars 2025. The film, directed by Sandhya Suri, has garnered significant global attention and offers a boost to independent cinema at large.

'Santosh' is a narrative about a newly widowed housewife who steps into her late husband's shoes as a police constable, diving into the complexities of a young girl's murder. Goswami, who has been part of projects like 'Rock On!!' and 'Zwigato', is optimistic about the film's success.

While discussing her latest role in 'Despatch', where she stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Goswami highlighted the unique experience of working with director Kanu Behl. The film revolves around a struggling marriage amidst a financial scam investigation. Next, she will appear in 'Four Years Later', an Australian-Indian romance drama series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

