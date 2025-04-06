Left Menu

Infamous Fugitive Nadeem Captured After Dramatic Police Encounter

Nadeem, a wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 bounty, was apprehended following a police encounter near Jainpur road. The operation unfolded when police, during a routine check, pursued Nadeem as he attempted to escape, leading to his capture and subsequent admission to the hospital for a leg injury.

Nadeem, a notorious criminal in the region, was apprehended by police near Jainpur road. The arrest followed a dramatic encounter on Saturday night as officers signaled him to stop, leading to a pursuit. Injured during a crossfire, Nadeem was taken to Meerut district hospital for medical attention.

Police reported recovering a stolen scooter and a country-made pistol from the fugitive, linking him to a previous violent incident in Samar Garden. Nadeem, who carries a Rs 25,000 police bounty, is infamous under the Goonda Act.

This arrest marks a significant triumph for law enforcement, affirming their commitment to public safety and justice in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

