Controversy Erupts as IUML Challenges Vellappally Natesan's Remarks on Malappuram
The IUML criticized SNDP Yogam's general secretary, Vellappally Natesan, for his remarks about Malappuram district, suspecting that he aims to please the BJP. Natesan's statements sparked concern over communal harmony in Malappuram, prompting IUML leader M K Muneer to call for community unity against negative propaganda.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched a scathing attack on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan following his contentious comments about Malappuram district. The IUML accuses Natesan of pandering to the BJP to garner national attention by making inflammatory remarks.
At the heart of the controversy is Malappuram, a district known for its communal harmony but singled out by Natesan for criticism. He claimed the predominant Muslim district imposed restrictions on the freedom of non-Muslims like the Ezhava community, comments perceived by many as inflammatory and divisive.
In response, senior IUML leader M K Muneer challenged Natesan to justify his statements and questioned why the atmosphere of coexistence in Malappuram was being undermined. The IUML calls for communal unity and legal action to combat this negative dialogue that threatens the district's harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Sneh Milan' Celebrations to Strengthen Ties with Bihar Voters
Tamil Nadu BJP Protests DMK's Alleged Concessions Over State Rights
BJP's Kesavan Accuses DMK of Playing Political Games over Delimitation Issue
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressing delimitation meet in Chennai says BJP govt is going ahead without any consultation on the matter.
Such cut in seats for south, increase for north will suit BJP as they hold greater influence in north: Pinarayi Vijayan in Chennai meet.