Controversy Erupts as IUML Challenges Vellappally Natesan's Remarks on Malappuram

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched a scathing attack on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan following his contentious comments about Malappuram district. The IUML accuses Natesan of pandering to the BJP to garner national attention by making inflammatory remarks.

At the heart of the controversy is Malappuram, a district known for its communal harmony but singled out by Natesan for criticism. He claimed the predominant Muslim district imposed restrictions on the freedom of non-Muslims like the Ezhava community, comments perceived by many as inflammatory and divisive.

In response, senior IUML leader M K Muneer challenged Natesan to justify his statements and questioned why the atmosphere of coexistence in Malappuram was being undermined. The IUML calls for communal unity and legal action to combat this negative dialogue that threatens the district's harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)