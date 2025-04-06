Left Menu

Max Verstappen Clinches Spectacular Suzuka Victory

Max Verstappen secured his first Formula One victory of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, marking his fourth consecutive win at Suzuka. He finished 1.4 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, with the drivers' championship lead narrowing to one point. Oscar Piastri completed the podium for McLaren.

Max Verstappen, the world champion, triumphed in a scintillating Japanese Grand Prix, driving his Red Bull to victory from pole to flag at Suzuka. This marked Verstappen's first win of the Formula One season and extended his unbroken Suzuki streak to four consecutive victories. The race witnessed him cross the finish line 1.4 seconds ahead of championship frontrunner Lando Norris of McLaren, with an enthusiastic crowd of 115,000 spectators cheering him on.

The thrilling race weekend saw Norris's lead over Verstappen in the drivers' championship narrow to a mere point. McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrated his 24th birthday by securing the third spot on the podium. "What an uplifting weekend after a miserable start," commented an elated Verstappen following his triumph.

The top six finishers mirrored their starting grid positions, with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari securing fourth place. The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli followed, while Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, ended in seventh place. Amidst clear weather conditions that ensured no unexpected pauses, the race unfolded smoothly over 53 laps, with all 20 cars completing the track.

