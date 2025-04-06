Cousin Dispute Leads to Fatal Axe Attack in Dharmadaspur

In an alarming event in Dharmadaspur village, a man was tragically killed with an axe by his cousin on Sunday morning, authorities reported.

The incident unfolded when Rajnu, who has a prior criminal history, was confronted by his cousin Gulfaam, leading to a heated confrontation that escalated violently.

Following the attack, villagers apprehended Rajnu while police intensified security measures to maintain order. The victim, Gulfaam, leaves behind his wife and a young child as legal proceedings are initiated.

