Cousin Dispute Leads to Fatal Axe Attack in Dharmadaspur
In a shocking incident in Dharmadaspur village, a man named Rajnu, with a past criminal record, killed his cousin Gulfaam with an axe after an argument. Rajnu attempted to flee but was caught by villagers. Police have increased the security presence as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In an alarming event in Dharmadaspur village, a man was tragically killed with an axe by his cousin on Sunday morning, authorities reported.
The incident unfolded when Rajnu, who has a prior criminal history, was confronted by his cousin Gulfaam, leading to a heated confrontation that escalated violently.
Following the attack, villagers apprehended Rajnu while police intensified security measures to maintain order. The victim, Gulfaam, leaves behind his wife and a young child as legal proceedings are initiated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- axe attack
- Rajnu
- Gulfaam
- crime incident
- murder
- Dharmadaspur
- police
- argument
- villagers
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fatal Police Encounter Following Brutal Crime in Lucknow
Statewide Bandh: Kannada Groups Protest Alleged Assault, Police Intervention
Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State
Punjab Police's Crackdown on Crime and Drugs Intensifies
Bihar's Battleground: STF Encounter and Ongoing Police Struggles