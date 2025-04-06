Left Menu

Cousin Dispute Leads to Fatal Axe Attack in Dharmadaspur

In a shocking incident in Dharmadaspur village, a man named Rajnu, with a past criminal record, killed his cousin Gulfaam with an axe after an argument. Rajnu attempted to flee but was caught by villagers. Police have increased the security presence as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming event in Dharmadaspur village, a man was tragically killed with an axe by his cousin on Sunday morning, authorities reported.

The incident unfolded when Rajnu, who has a prior criminal history, was confronted by his cousin Gulfaam, leading to a heated confrontation that escalated violently.

Following the attack, villagers apprehended Rajnu while police intensified security measures to maintain order. The victim, Gulfaam, leaves behind his wife and a young child as legal proceedings are initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

