Himachal Pradesh's Craftsmanship Shines at India's Premier Trade Fair

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a notable appearance at the India International Trade Fair, showcasing the state's rich offering of products. His visit underscored the northern state's efforts to promote its craftsmanship and traditional goods on a national stage.

Commencing on November 14 and ongoing until November 27, the event held at Pragati Maidan features diverse stalls from Himachal Pradesh, including those by the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation. Key attractions include horticultural products, handwoven shawls, and local honey.

Applauding the Industries Department, Sukhu recognized the state's substantial sales and visitor interest, with an impressive turnover of Rs 40 lakh recorded so far. The presence of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Director Yunus Khan, and other officials marked the importance of this initiative for the state's economic and cultural profile.

