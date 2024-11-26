Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Craftsmanship Shines at India's Premier Trade Fair

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the India International Trade Fair to observe products from the state. The fair runs from November 14-27. The Chief Minister praised the state's handicrafts, agricultural products, and industries, which have attracted over two lakh visitors and generated Rs 40 lakh in sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Craftsmanship Shines at India's Premier Trade Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a notable appearance at the India International Trade Fair, showcasing the state's rich offering of products. His visit underscored the northern state's efforts to promote its craftsmanship and traditional goods on a national stage.

Commencing on November 14 and ongoing until November 27, the event held at Pragati Maidan features diverse stalls from Himachal Pradesh, including those by the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation. Key attractions include horticultural products, handwoven shawls, and local honey.

Applauding the Industries Department, Sukhu recognized the state's substantial sales and visitor interest, with an impressive turnover of Rs 40 lakh recorded so far. The presence of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Director Yunus Khan, and other officials marked the importance of this initiative for the state's economic and cultural profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024