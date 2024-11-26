R Madhavan's 'Hisaab Barabar' Premieres at IFFI, Unveils Corruption Saga

R Madhavan was visibly excited as his film 'Hisaab Barabar' had its premiere on Tuesday at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the film delves into the themes of corruption and systemic injustice, narrated through a common man's struggle against financial deception.

In a conversation with ANI, Madhavan revealed his pride in the film's premiere at the esteemed IFFI event, acknowledging that the festival has become an aspirational hub for filmmakers worldwide. He expressed greater nervousness about this screening than his debut film, highlighting the significance he places on high-concept, relatable stories.

Co-star Kriti Kulhari echoed similar sentiments, sharing her surreal anticipation for the screening, as she had yet to see any part of the film. The story follows Radhe Mohan Sharma, portrayed by Madhavan, a diligent railway ticket checker who stumbles upon a minor discrepancy in his bank account, leading him to uncover a massive scam orchestrated by Micky Mehta, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)