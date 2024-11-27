Unlocking Collaborative Potential: IGF ME&A Day 2 Highlights

The India Global Forum Middle East & Africa (IGF ME&A), now in its fourth edition, delved deeper into identifying economic opportunities amidst a shifting global landscape. The event aimed at strengthening partnerships between India, the UAE, the Middle East, and Africa, paving the way for a limitless future.

Day 2 commenced with Mina Liccione, a comedian and co-founder of Dubomedy, discussing the potential of humor in breaking stereotypes and addressing social issues. In another session, experts including Mohamed AbuHamra and Dr. Jacques Ludik discussed the importance of preparation in a world increasingly dominated by AI.

Additionally, conversations highlighted the importance of innovative business strategies, the role of AI in revolutionizing healthcare, and sustainable growth strategies. The day's sessions concluded with discussions on revolutionizing the beauty and wellness industry and a focus on networking opportunities provided by IGF ME&A 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)