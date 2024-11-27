Bridge7 Acquires 'Slumdog Millionaire' Sequel and TV Rights

In a significant acquisition, a new production company, Bridge7, headquartered in Los Angeles, has secured the rights to both a film sequel and television adaptation of the iconic Academy Award-winning movie 'Slumdog Millionaire,' confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The original 2008 film, a global phenomenon helmed by Danny Boyle, starred Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, and soared to Oscar glory with eight awards. The plot vividly captures the trials of Jamal, portrayed by Patel, and his brother Salim, as they journey from the slums of Mumbai to fortune and fame.

Notably, the story was anchored by standout performances, including Anil Kapoor's role as a charismatic television host. Bridge7's co-founders, producer Swati Shetty and CAA agent Grant Kessman emphasized their passion for stories that transcend cultural boundaries, promising compelling narratives in their upcoming projects with Celador.

(With inputs from agencies.)