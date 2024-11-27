Left Menu

Bridge7 Acquires 'Slumdog Millionaire' Sequel and TV Rights

Los Angeles-based Bridge7 has obtained rights for a 'Slumdog Millionaire' film sequel and TV series, originally produced by Celador. The acclaimed film captivated audiences with its gripping tale of two brothers in Mumbai, amassing eight Oscars. Celador will collaborate with Bridge7 on the new projects.

A snip from Slumdog Millionaire (Photo/T-Series). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant acquisition, a new production company, Bridge7, headquartered in Los Angeles, has secured the rights to both a film sequel and television adaptation of the iconic Academy Award-winning movie 'Slumdog Millionaire,' confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The original 2008 film, a global phenomenon helmed by Danny Boyle, starred Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, and soared to Oscar glory with eight awards. The plot vividly captures the trials of Jamal, portrayed by Patel, and his brother Salim, as they journey from the slums of Mumbai to fortune and fame.

Notably, the story was anchored by standout performances, including Anil Kapoor's role as a charismatic television host. Bridge7's co-founders, producer Swati Shetty and CAA agent Grant Kessman emphasized their passion for stories that transcend cultural boundaries, promising compelling narratives in their upcoming projects with Celador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

