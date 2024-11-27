Legal Turmoil for Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Eldest Son

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is reportedly being released from custody after his arrest last week on rape allegations, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Though being freed, Oslo police are investigating a new alleged sexual offense for which he hasn't been charged, NRK reported. Specifics about the new accusations have not been disclosed.

Hoiby, stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, was arrested last week in Oslo under a preliminary charge involving sexual conduct with someone incapable of resisting. This charge allows authorities to detain suspects while investigations are ongoing. Police have not specified the timing of the alleged assault, though the victim reportedly could not resist. Hoiby has denied these accusations.

The Norwegian palace has refrained from commenting on these allegations, as reported by news agency NTB. Police have stated they won't seek further detention, citing insufficient evidence risk. The defense attorney, Oyvind Bratlien, indicated Hoiby's release was anticipated, stating he should not have been imprisoned. Hoiby, already facing previous legal issues, remains a focal point in Norway, where the royals retain popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)