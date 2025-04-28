Unity in Grief: CPI MP Calls for Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack

Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar has reached out to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, advocating for a dedicated parliamentary session focused on the recent Pahalgam terror incident. The attack resulted in 26 fatalities, a tragedy that has deeply impacted the nation.

Kumar stressed the importance of this special session as a platform for MPs across the political spectrum to convey collective sorrow and share a national message of solidarity and resilience against terrorism.

The CPI MP underscored the necessity for Parliament to embody the spirit of the people in this time of mourning and highlighted the significance of a unified political response to acts of terror.

