Taal Resonates at IFFI 55: A Tribute to a Timeless Musical

Subhash Ghai's classic film Taal captivated audiences again at the 55th International Film Festival of India. The movie celebrates its 25th anniversary with a re-release. Meanwhile, IFFI 2024 showcases global cinema and pays homage to Indian film legends. The festival runs from November 20 to 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:45 IST
Subhash Ghai, Kavita Krishnamurthy (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and acclaimed singer Kavita Krishnamurthy expressed their excitement over the screening of the musical romantic drama Taal at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Ghai remarked, "It is a moment of happiness for all the artists, technicians, and the entire team that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has included our film in the festival so that national and international delegates can witness our iconic musical film."

Kavita Krishnamurthy highlighted her long-standing association with Ghai, stating, "I have been associated with Subhash ji since Meri Jung. I feel fortunate that he gave me a beautiful song in Karma. I am very grateful to have sung Ishq Bina. Singing for him is always a pleasure... I also contributed to Pardes." She praised AR Rahman's presentation of folk music in Taal, noting how the film continues to captivate audiences with its remarkable soundtrack and standout cast performances.

The iconic film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, is set for a theatrical re-release in India, celebrating 25 years since its original debut. Taal, which also featured celebrated actors such as Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisth, and Saurabh Shukla, remains a beloved classic. Fans can enjoy the film in theatres once again starting September 27.

As IFFI 2024 unfolds, showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, it includes notable events such as 16 world premieres and tributes to Indian cinema legends. The festival commemorates the 100th birth anniversaries of icons like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi, running from November 20 to 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

