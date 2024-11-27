Left Menu

Kaziranga's Lifeline: Upcoming Elevated Corridor Promises Safe Passage for Wildlife

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the tender for a 38-km elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park will be issued soon. Aimed at ensuring safe wildlife passage during monsoons, this project has been a government focus since 2021. Rhino poaching has also seen significant reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaziranga | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:06 IST
Kaziranga's Lifeline: Upcoming Elevated Corridor Promises Safe Passage for Wildlife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the much-anticipated tender for a 38-kilometer elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park is expected to be issued in the next four to five months.

During a press conference with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the 12th International Tourism Mart, Sarma confirmed that the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has nearly completed all preliminary work for the significant project.

Endorsed by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in November 2022, the corridor, costing Rs 6,000 crore, will ensure safe passage for wildlife, especially during the monsoon floods when animals migrate across NH-715. Rhino poaching cases have also notably decreased, the Chief Minister reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024