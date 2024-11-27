Kaziranga's Lifeline: Upcoming Elevated Corridor Promises Safe Passage for Wildlife

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the much-anticipated tender for a 38-kilometer elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park is expected to be issued in the next four to five months.

During a press conference with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the 12th International Tourism Mart, Sarma confirmed that the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has nearly completed all preliminary work for the significant project.

Endorsed by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in November 2022, the corridor, costing Rs 6,000 crore, will ensure safe passage for wildlife, especially during the monsoon floods when animals migrate across NH-715. Rhino poaching cases have also notably decreased, the Chief Minister reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)