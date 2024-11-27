Left Menu

The Giants Triumphs at ALT EFF: Celebrating Environmental Storytelling

The 2024 All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) awarded Rachael Antony and Laurence Billiet's 'The Giants' the top prize. The festival featured 72 films, highlighting crucial environmental issues. Notable winners included Megha Acharya's 'Miles Away' and Sarah Norenberg's 'ORCA: Black & White Gold'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rachael Antony and Laurence Billiet's 'The Giants' emerged as the top winner at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024, taking home the prestigious best of festivals award.

The event, chaired by actor and activist Dia Mirza, recognized Megha Acharya's 'Miles Away' as the best Indian feature. Other accolades went to Sarah Norenberg's 'ORCA: Black & White Gold' for best international feature and Spencer MacDonald's 'A Body Called Life' as the best international short.

The festival, concluding on December 8, showcases 72 films tackling environmental issues. Jury members include writer C.S. Venkiteswaran and naturalist Yuvan Aves, celebrating storytelling's power in raising awareness and inspiring action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

