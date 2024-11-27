The Giants Triumphs at ALT EFF: Celebrating Environmental Storytelling

Rachael Antony and Laurence Billiet's 'The Giants' emerged as the top winner at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024, taking home the prestigious best of festivals award.

The event, chaired by actor and activist Dia Mirza, recognized Megha Acharya's 'Miles Away' as the best Indian feature. Other accolades went to Sarah Norenberg's 'ORCA: Black & White Gold' for best international feature and Spencer MacDonald's 'A Body Called Life' as the best international short.

The festival, concluding on December 8, showcases 72 films tackling environmental issues. Jury members include writer C.S. Venkiteswaran and naturalist Yuvan Aves, celebrating storytelling's power in raising awareness and inspiring action.

