Bihar Pavilion Wins Gold at India International Trade Fair 2024
The Bihar Pavilion secured the 'Gold' award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, applauded for its exceptional design, thematic presentation, and sustainability focus. The pavilion showcased Bihar's economic development, cultural vibrancy, and commitment to sustainability, earning recognition for its forward-thinking approach.
The Bihar Pavilion received the prestigious 'Gold' award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, commended for its outstanding design, thematic presentation, and dedication to sustainability.
The esteemed ceremony took place at Bharat Mandapam's Amphitheatre, marking a proud moment for the state, which was inaugurated by Bihar's Minister of Industries and Tourism, Nitish Mishra.
The pavilion exemplifies Bihar's journey towards economic self-reliance and cultural preservation, incorporating traditional arts and sustainable practices to illustrate the state's progress and vision for 2047.
