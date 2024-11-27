Bihar Pavilion Wins Gold at India International Trade Fair 2024

The Bihar Pavilion received the prestigious 'Gold' award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, commended for its outstanding design, thematic presentation, and dedication to sustainability.

The esteemed ceremony took place at Bharat Mandapam's Amphitheatre, marking a proud moment for the state, which was inaugurated by Bihar's Minister of Industries and Tourism, Nitish Mishra.

The pavilion exemplifies Bihar's journey towards economic self-reliance and cultural preservation, incorporating traditional arts and sustainable practices to illustrate the state's progress and vision for 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)