Legal Battle Unfolds for Liam Payne's Family in Wake of Tragic Death

Liam Payne's family is poised to take legal action in connection with the former One Direction member's tragic death in Buenos Aires. According to Page Six, the family is considering private criminal charges against those they believe contributed to his untimely demise, with lawyers presenting their case in an Argentine court.

Documents obtained by Page Six reveal that Richard Bray, a seasoned music industry attorney, has transferred the Payne family's legal interests to a Buenos Aires-based law firm. This development could see the family formally joining as plaintiffs in any resulting criminal prosecutions related to Payne's death at the CasaSur Palermo hotel.

The investigation took a dark turn after images emerged, showing alleged mistreatment by hotel staff shortly before Payne fell from a third-floor balcony. Prosecutors charged two staff members with drug-related offenses. Criminal lawyer Nicolas Durrieu warns that charges could escalate to 'abandonment of a person,' with potential sentences reaching 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)