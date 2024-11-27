Left Menu

Historic Mewar Royal Truce: Peaceful Palace Entry Marks End of Deadlock

The deadlock over Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's entry into the Udaipur City Palace concluded peacefully, following his mourning rituals for his late father. A consensus was reached with tight security, allowing the newly anointed head and a select few to gain entry, easing tensions after prior clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:16 IST
Vishvaraj Singh Mewar
  • Country:
  • India

The standoff over Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's access to Udaipur's City Palace concluded without incident on Wednesday evening. The resolution followed his participation in mourning rituals for his late father at the Eklingnathji temple near Udaipur.

Initially denied entry, Vishvaraj Singh's attempted visit incited unrest, managed by his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar. Stringent security facilitated a smooth visit, with Vishvaraj and Arvind's son, Lakshayraj Singh, both expressing gratitude to the authorities.

Prohibitory orders ensured order as a small group, including Vishvaraj Singh, was permitted inside the palace. With a peaceful resolution in place, tensions surrounding the royal family's internal dynamics eased significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

