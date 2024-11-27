Historic Mewar Royal Truce: Peaceful Palace Entry Marks End of Deadlock

The standoff over Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's access to Udaipur's City Palace concluded without incident on Wednesday evening. The resolution followed his participation in mourning rituals for his late father at the Eklingnathji temple near Udaipur.

Initially denied entry, Vishvaraj Singh's attempted visit incited unrest, managed by his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar. Stringent security facilitated a smooth visit, with Vishvaraj and Arvind's son, Lakshayraj Singh, both expressing gratitude to the authorities.

Prohibitory orders ensured order as a small group, including Vishvaraj Singh, was permitted inside the palace. With a peaceful resolution in place, tensions surrounding the royal family's internal dynamics eased significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)