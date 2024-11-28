Left Menu

Glastonbury, 'Moana 2', and Drake's Legal Drama: Latest Entertainment Buzz

Recent entertainment highlights include Rod Stewart's performance at Glastonbury 2025, the return of 'Moana 2' showcasing Pacific culture, and Drake's legal actions against Kendrick Lamar's controversial song that accuses him of inappropriate conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rod Stewart has been announced as the headliner for the legends slot at Glastonbury 2025. The British rock legend will perform at Worthy Farm for the first time since 2002, marking his return to one of the world's most iconic music festivals.

'Moana 2,' the much-anticipated sequel of the Disney film, is set to explore Pacific culture through its narrative. Actress Auli'i Cravalho, a native Hawaiian, reprises her role, highlighting a story about Moana's far-reaching journey and her homecoming.

A legal feud is intensifying in the music industry as rapper Drake files court notices against fellow artist Kendrick Lamar. Drake accuses major music companies of manipulating Lamar's hit song 'Not Like Us,' which contains damning allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

