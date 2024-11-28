Angelina Jolie's Return: Embodying the Voice of Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie has made a scintillating return to the silver screen, embodying the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's latest film, 'Maria.' The film captures Jolie's breathtaking transformation, pushing her into the spotlight with a performance that may secure her a third Oscar nomination.

In an intimate portrayal, Jolie channels the emotional struggles of Callas, drawing parallels between Callas's challenges and her own personal turbulences, including her divorce from Brad Pitt. Jolie's commitment to the role reveals a depth of feeling and mastery of craft that's undeniably compelling.

'Maria,' released by Netflix, has been praised for its nuanced exploration of Callas's final days. Under Larraín's direction, Jolie offers a poignant representation of an artist grappling with the weight of her past and the myth she created, blending vulnerability with strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)