Left Menu

Angelina Jolie's Return: Embodying the Voice of Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie delivers a stirring performance as Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's film 'Maria.' Despite years of stepping back from acting, Jolie finds renewed energy, potentially earning her a third Oscar nomination. As Callas, she navigates personal pain alongside her redefined public persona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:40 IST
Angelina Jolie's Return: Embodying the Voice of Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has made a scintillating return to the silver screen, embodying the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's latest film, 'Maria.' The film captures Jolie's breathtaking transformation, pushing her into the spotlight with a performance that may secure her a third Oscar nomination.

In an intimate portrayal, Jolie channels the emotional struggles of Callas, drawing parallels between Callas's challenges and her own personal turbulences, including her divorce from Brad Pitt. Jolie's commitment to the role reveals a depth of feeling and mastery of craft that's undeniably compelling.

'Maria,' released by Netflix, has been praised for its nuanced exploration of Callas's final days. Under Larraín's direction, Jolie offers a poignant representation of an artist grappling with the weight of her past and the myth she created, blending vulnerability with strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024