Santanu Mishra: Illuminating Odisha’s Real-Life Stories Through Film

Santanu Mishra, co-producer of the renowned film 'I Am Kalam' and co-founder of Smile Foundation, was honored with two awards at the 34th Odisha State Films Awards. The awards celebrated films illustrating real-life stories, organized by the Dept. of Culture, Govt. of Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

His documentary 'Manayun: My Wonderland' won Best Documentary Movie, portraying an Odia youth's determination to improve local educational opportunities. It was internationally recognized at festivals in Durban, Cuba, Spain, Iraq, and more. 'Torch', another acclaimed film by Mishra, received the Special Jury Award, highlighting a technological epiphany in a rural Odisha village.

Directed by Pranab Kumar Aich, both films were showcased at several esteemed global film festivals. Mishra's legacy continues with the founding of SIFFCY, promoting cinematic engagement among the youth on pressing societal issues.

