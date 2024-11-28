Left Menu

ISKCON Bangladesh: Fighting Back Against Extremism and Misinformation

ISKCON Bangladesh faces attacks from fundamentalists opposing its advocacy for persecuted Hindus. The Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition to ban ISKCON, seen as evidence of its peaceful mission. Leader Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari dismisses extremist demands, promotes unity, and calls on the government to ensure minority safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Dhaka | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:26 IST
ISKCON Bangladesh: Fighting Back Against Extremism and Misinformation

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh is currently under fire from fundamentalist groups aiming to tarnish its reputation. This stems from ISKCON's commitment to unite the threatened Hindu community and resist forced conversions, a stance that fundamentalists find displeasing.

ISKCON Bangladesh's leader, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, expressed relief after the High Court dismissed a petition to ban the organization, reflecting its ongoing humanitarian efforts. Das Brahmachari emphasized that ISKCON promotes harmony, contrasting with the extremist narrative trying to undermine its work.

The senior monk highlighted the grim reality for minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to ensure equal rights for Hindus. Despite challenges, ISKCON pledges to maintain peace and urges collective efforts to protect all communities from baseless attacks on cultural and religious values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024