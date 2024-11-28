ISKCON Bangladesh: Fighting Back Against Extremism and Misinformation

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh is currently under fire from fundamentalist groups aiming to tarnish its reputation. This stems from ISKCON's commitment to unite the threatened Hindu community and resist forced conversions, a stance that fundamentalists find displeasing.

ISKCON Bangladesh's leader, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, expressed relief after the High Court dismissed a petition to ban the organization, reflecting its ongoing humanitarian efforts. Das Brahmachari emphasized that ISKCON promotes harmony, contrasting with the extremist narrative trying to undermine its work.

The senior monk highlighted the grim reality for minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to ensure equal rights for Hindus. Despite challenges, ISKCON pledges to maintain peace and urges collective efforts to protect all communities from baseless attacks on cultural and religious values.

(With inputs from agencies.)