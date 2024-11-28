Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Rajendra Kumar Dabriwala: A Lifetime of Leadership and Compassion

The family of Mr. Rajendra Kumar Dabriwala mourns his passing on November 24, 2024. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta and Harvard, he had an illustrious career in various industries, including the conveyor belting industry and coal mining. Known for his leadership at IGE and Times Bank, he also contributed philanthropically to Mitra Parishad.

With profound grief, the family of Mr. Rajendra Kumar Dabriwala announced his passing on November 24, 2024. A figure of humility and inspiration, Mr. Dabriwala's remarkable life was marked by significant achievements and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta and Harvard Business School, Mr. Dabriwala was a pivotal figure in India's business landscape. His contributions to the Merchant Chambers and Export Promotion Councils, including FICCI, testify to his dedicated leadership. His roles in International General Electric and the Board of Times Bank highlight his vision and expertise.

A cornerstone of his legacy was his philanthropic work with Mitra Parishad, enriching lives through health, education, and cultural initiatives. Mr. Dabriwala's enduring legacy of professional excellence, coupled with genuine care for others, remains a beacon of inspiration.

