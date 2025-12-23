SMT's Bhargav Kotadia Appointed Co-Chair of FICCI Medical Devices Committee

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a prominent player in the cardiovascular medical devices industry in India, has announced a key leadership appointment.

Mr. Bhargav Kotadia, serving as SMT's CEO and Managing Director, has been named the Co-Chair of the Medical Devices Committee under the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for the years 2025-2026.

This appointment marks SMT's fourth successive term in this influential position, indicating the company's pivotal role in shaping the medical technology sector's development and policy framework in India.