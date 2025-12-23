SMT's Bhargav Kotadia Appointed Co-Chair of FICCI Medical Devices Committee
Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) appoints its CEO, Bhargav Kotadia, as Co-Chair of the FICCI Medical Devices Committee for 2025-2026. This is SMT's fourth consecutive leadership term, emphasizing its role in India's MedTech sector. SMT aims to strengthen India's healthcare manufacturing and innovation, aligning with national growth strategies.
Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a prominent player in the cardiovascular medical devices industry in India, has announced a key leadership appointment.
Mr. Bhargav Kotadia, serving as SMT's CEO and Managing Director, has been named the Co-Chair of the Medical Devices Committee under the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for the years 2025-2026.
This appointment marks SMT's fourth successive term in this influential position, indicating the company's pivotal role in shaping the medical technology sector's development and policy framework in India.
