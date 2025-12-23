Left Menu

SMT's Bhargav Kotadia Appointed Co-Chair of FICCI Medical Devices Committee

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) appoints its CEO, Bhargav Kotadia, as Co-Chair of the FICCI Medical Devices Committee for 2025-2026. This is SMT's fourth consecutive leadership term, emphasizing its role in India's MedTech sector. SMT aims to strengthen India's healthcare manufacturing and innovation, aligning with national growth strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:32 IST
SMT's Bhargav Kotadia Appointed Co-Chair of FICCI Medical Devices Committee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a prominent player in the cardiovascular medical devices industry in India, has announced a key leadership appointment.

Mr. Bhargav Kotadia, serving as SMT's CEO and Managing Director, has been named the Co-Chair of the Medical Devices Committee under the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for the years 2025-2026.

This appointment marks SMT's fourth successive term in this influential position, indicating the company's pivotal role in shaping the medical technology sector's development and policy framework in India.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025