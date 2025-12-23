Fueling Innovation: FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India Launch Challenge for Startups

In a bid to boost India's startup ecosystem, industry body FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India launched a challenge for early-stage innovators on Tuesday.

The 'Bharat Innovation & Business Ideas Challenge Programme' aims at sectors such as manufacturing and education, offering mentorship and industry access for selected participants.

Program winners receive monetary support, reinforcing collaboration between large enterprises and agile startups to drive growth and innovation across India.

