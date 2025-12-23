Left Menu

Fueling Innovation: FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India Launch Challenge for Startups

FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India have initiated a challenge for early-stage innovators to strengthen India's startup ecosystem. The program emphasizes sectors like manufacturing and sustainability and offers expert mentorship and funding. This collaboration aims to foster a resilient and globally competitive startup culture in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:48 IST
Fueling Innovation: FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India Launch Challenge for Startups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost India's startup ecosystem, industry body FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India launched a challenge for early-stage innovators on Tuesday.

The 'Bharat Innovation & Business Ideas Challenge Programme' aims at sectors such as manufacturing and education, offering mentorship and industry access for selected participants.

Program winners receive monetary support, reinforcing collaboration between large enterprises and agile startups to drive growth and innovation across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025