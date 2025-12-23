Fueling Innovation: FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India Launch Challenge for Startups
FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India have initiated a challenge for early-stage innovators to strengthen India's startup ecosystem. The program emphasizes sectors like manufacturing and sustainability and offers expert mentorship and funding. This collaboration aims to foster a resilient and globally competitive startup culture in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:48 IST
In a bid to boost India's startup ecosystem, industry body FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India launched a challenge for early-stage innovators on Tuesday.
The 'Bharat Innovation & Business Ideas Challenge Programme' aims at sectors such as manufacturing and education, offering mentorship and industry access for selected participants.
Program winners receive monetary support, reinforcing collaboration between large enterprises and agile startups to drive growth and innovation across India.
