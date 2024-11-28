Chaos Unfolds at Prashant Vihar as Blast Disrupts Movie Screening

A calm morning at the Fun City Mall in Delhi's Prashant Vihar transformed into chaos following a blast near the PVR Cinema, disrupting moviegoers and local residents. The explosion caused confusion as smoke billowed towards the multiplex.

The incident occurred during a 9:55 am screening of 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa 3', briefly halting the show. Security personnel rushed to ensure the safety of patrons, stating the interruption lasted only two minutes, after which the movie resumed.

Despite the panic among locals and the injury of a nearby auto-rickshaw driver, no official statement has been issued by the PVR. Authorities have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)