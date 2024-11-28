Left Menu

Pope's Pilgrimage: Uniting Christendom After 1,700 Years

Pope Francis plans to visit Turkey in 2025 to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, aiming to strengthen ties with Orthodox Christians. The council, held in 325 under Emperor Constantine I, produced the Nicaean Creed, a pivotal Christian statement of faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:48 IST
Pope Francis announced his intentions on Thursday to visit Turkey next year to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of the historic Council of Nicaea, Christianity's inaugural ecumenical council.

The planned visit to Nicaea, now Iznik near Istanbul, coincides with Francis' major Holy Year event, occurring once every 25 years. It offers an opportunity to reach out to Orthodox Christians, commemorating a council before the 1054 Great Schism which split the church.

Patriarch Bartholomew I, leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, anticipates the Pope's visit in May 2025. Under Emperor Constantine I, the 325 Council of Nicaea convened around 300 bishops, resulting in the Nicaean Creed, a foundational Christian creed.

