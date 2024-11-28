Pope's Pilgrimage: Uniting Christendom After 1,700 Years

Pope Francis announced his intentions on Thursday to visit Turkey next year to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of the historic Council of Nicaea, Christianity's inaugural ecumenical council.

The planned visit to Nicaea, now Iznik near Istanbul, coincides with Francis' major Holy Year event, occurring once every 25 years. It offers an opportunity to reach out to Orthodox Christians, commemorating a council before the 1054 Great Schism which split the church.

Patriarch Bartholomew I, leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, anticipates the Pope's visit in May 2025. Under Emperor Constantine I, the 325 Council of Nicaea convened around 300 bishops, resulting in the Nicaean Creed, a foundational Christian creed.

