Legendary Amarnath Lauds Kohli's Passion: Insights from 'Fearless: A Memoir'

Mohinder Amarnath, the legendary Indian all-rounder, hailed Virat Kohli's relentless passion and outstanding performances for India at a recent book launch. Urging young cricketers to draw inspiration from Kohli, Amarnath expressed admiration for his dedication to the sport over the years.

The event, which marked the release of Amarnath's memoir 'Fearless', saw External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as a guest of honor. Amarnath, a key figure in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, also recognized the talents of young cricketers, especially commending Yashasvi Jaiswal for his performance against Australia.

The cricket veteran reflected on his career, emphasizing the importance of seizing opportunities and maintaining a positive mindset. Amarnath reminisced about cricket's evolution since his days, highlighting the blend of youth and experience that defines the current Indian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)