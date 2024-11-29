Left Menu

Macron Acknowledges 1944 Senegalese Massacre

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially recognized the killing of West African soldiers by the French Army in 1944 as a massacre. This acknowledgment comes amidst the waning influence of France in West Africa, highlighting tensions over historical grievances and seeking closure for the affected communities.

In a historic move, French President Emmanuel Macron has for the first time recognized the 1944 massacre of West African soldiers by the French Army. Macron's acknowledgment, conveyed through a letter to Senegalese authorities, comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the tragic event in Thiaroye, Senegal.

The massacre involved the killing of between 35 and 400 West African soldiers who had fought for France in World War II. French troops shot these soldiers following a dispute over unpaid wages. The victims were members of the Tirailleurs Senegalais, a unit within the French colonial infantry.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed hope that Macron's gesture would open the path to fully uncovering the truth about Thiaroye. This development coincides with Senegal's legislative electoral victories aimed at broader economic reforms and independence from foreign influence.

