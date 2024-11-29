Left Menu

Rescue in the Himalayas: Arnold Dix and the Silkyara Tunnel Mission

In November, Arnold Dix led a dramatic rescue operation in Uttarakhand's collapsed Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel, saving 41 trapped workers. His promise of hope, resilience, and innovative approach were pivotal in overcoming severe obstacles. One year later, Dix reflects on his defining mission, blending engineering expertise with instinctive leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:21 IST
Arnold Dix, a globally renowned expert in tunnel rescues, took center stage during a dramatic mission last November. In the collapse of the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel, 41 workers were trapped in Uttarakhand, India, facing dire circumstances.

After nearly 17 days under the crushing weight of the mountain, Dix's strategic approach and unwavering promise instilled vital hope. By Christmas, all workers were freed, marking a miraculous operation aided by Dix's unique blend of engineering acumen and human touch.

Reflecting on the event one year later, Dix emphasizes the instinctive motivation behind his actions, a compelling blend of intuition and expertise. His memoir, "The Promise," set for release, will chronicle this inspirational journey, showcasing his multifaceted talents beyond just science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

