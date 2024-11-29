Left Menu

Britain Explores Future Funding for BBC Amid Streaming Era Challenges

The UK aims to reassess long-term funding for the BBC, considering alternatives to the TV licence fee. This move comes as streaming services alter how viewers consume media. The review seeks to ensure sustainable funding while remaining fair to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:41 IST
The UK government is set to review the long-term funding model of the BBC, with a focus on alternatives to the traditional TV licence. This comes amid growing competition from streaming giants and shifting viewer habits away from live television.

Currently, the BBC relies on a TV licence fee of 169.50 pounds ($215) per year from households. However, this revenue stream has been declining as more people turn to online content. In response, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport plans to use a review of the BBC's Royal Charter to explore "alternate funding options" for the media organization, which employs 21,000 staff.

Culture Minister Lisa Nandy emphasized the importance of a national conversation on the BBC's future to establish a sustainable and fair public funding model. While the government has pledged to maintain the licence fee and adjust it in line with inflation until 2027, the forthcoming review aims to determine the BBC's funding strategy beyond that period.

