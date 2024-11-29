Left Menu

A Heartfelt Farewell: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mourns Her Father’s Passing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced the passing of her father, Joseph Prabhu. The tragic news, shared via Instagram, comes as the actress celebrates the success of her series 'Citadel'. Fans and media have been urged to respect the family's privacy as they grieve this personal loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:25 IST
A Heartfelt Farewell: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mourns Her Father’s Passing
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image source: . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant announcement that has left her fans and followers heartbroken, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed on Friday evening the death of her father, Joseph Prabhu. The news was shared through an Instagram Story where the actress posted a heartfelt message, 'Until we meet again, Dad', along with a broken heart emoji on a somber black background.

A member from Samantha's team confirmed the sad news to ANI, requesting privacy for the family during this challenging time. 'Citadel' star Samantha recently celebrated the success of her Amazon Prime Video series alongside co-star Varun Dhawan, highlighting the stark contrast between her professional triumph and personal grief.

Despite the current lack of details regarding the cause of Joseph Prabhu's death, fans have expressed their condolences and support for Samantha. The news casts a shadow over her recent successes as visuals from her show's success bash, which she attended just a day before her father's passing, circulated widely on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024