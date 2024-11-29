A Heartfelt Farewell: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mourns Her Father’s Passing

In a poignant announcement that has left her fans and followers heartbroken, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed on Friday evening the death of her father, Joseph Prabhu. The news was shared through an Instagram Story where the actress posted a heartfelt message, 'Until we meet again, Dad', along with a broken heart emoji on a somber black background.

A member from Samantha's team confirmed the sad news to ANI, requesting privacy for the family during this challenging time. 'Citadel' star Samantha recently celebrated the success of her Amazon Prime Video series alongside co-star Varun Dhawan, highlighting the stark contrast between her professional triumph and personal grief.

Despite the current lack of details regarding the cause of Joseph Prabhu's death, fans have expressed their condolences and support for Samantha. The news casts a shadow over her recent successes as visuals from her show's success bash, which she attended just a day before her father's passing, circulated widely on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)