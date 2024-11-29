Left Menu

Drugs Case Ties: Fallon Guliwala Arrest Shocks Bollywood

Fallon Guliwala, actor Ajaz Khan's wife, was arrested by Customs for her alleged involvement in a drugs case. Following the earlier arrest of a peon at Khan's office for importing drugs, a raid unveiled Guliwala's connection. Khan himself faced drug charges in 2021 but was released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:17 IST
In a significant development in the ongoing drugs case, Fallon Guliwala, wife of Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan, was arrested by the Customs department. Officials reported the arrest followed a raid at her Jogeshwari residence, where 130 grams of marijuana were seized.

The investigation revealed Guliwala's involvement after a previous arrest linked to drug imports at Khan's office. The customs department detailed that a peon had allegedly ordered 100 grams of mephedrone internationally via courier services.

Ajaz Khan, previously arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2021, recently contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections, garnering minimal support. This unfolding case further entangles Khan's family in legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

