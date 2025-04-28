Delhi's Water Supply Revamp: A New Era Begins with ADB Collaboration

The Delhi Government has announced a renewed partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance the city's water supply infrastructure. This decision marks a significant turnaround from the previous administration's delays, as Water Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the importance of proactive development over political hesitations.

The revived Wazirabad water supply project, integral to the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Investment Program (DWSIIP), aims to modernize distribution mechanisms, reduce water losses, and provide consistent supply across critical areas. The immediate focus involves creating updated project reports and establishing new execution timelines.

In discussions with Mio Oka from ADB, an agreement to leverage global expertise and financial support was reached, signaling a strong commitment to meet contemporary water resource needs and ensure sustainable, citizen-focused improvements in Delhi's water sector.

