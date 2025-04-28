Left Menu

UN Refugee Agency Struggles as U.S. Aid Withdrawal Hits Ukraine Support

The UN refugee agency is scaling back support for displaced Ukrainians due to reduced U.S. aid and global donor cuts. U.S. aid cut contributed to significant funding gaps, impacting emergency shelter, psycho-social support, and cash assistance. The agency seeks immediate donor funding to continue crucial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:17 IST
The United Nations refugee agency announced a significant reduction in support for newly displaced individuals in Ukraine, following the suspension of U.S. aid and cuts from other donors. These alterations come amid escalating frontline attacks.

The UNHCR's funding, heavily reliant on U.S. contributions, saw a downturn as the Trump administration prioritizes defense. In Ukraine, only 25% of the $550 million appeal has been met, affecting programs like psycho-social support and emergency shelters.

Since January, UNHCR has supported nearly 9,000 displaced people, offering essential items and services in Pavlohrad and Sumy. Yet, due to funding limits, fewer people can now receive priority assistance amid the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

