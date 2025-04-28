UN Refugee Agency Struggles as U.S. Aid Withdrawal Hits Ukraine Support

The United Nations refugee agency announced a significant reduction in support for newly displaced individuals in Ukraine, following the suspension of U.S. aid and cuts from other donors. These alterations come amid escalating frontline attacks.

The UNHCR's funding, heavily reliant on U.S. contributions, saw a downturn as the Trump administration prioritizes defense. In Ukraine, only 25% of the $550 million appeal has been met, affecting programs like psycho-social support and emergency shelters.

Since January, UNHCR has supported nearly 9,000 displaced people, offering essential items and services in Pavlohrad and Sumy. Yet, due to funding limits, fewer people can now receive priority assistance amid the ongoing crisis.

