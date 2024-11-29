Royal Challengers Bengaluru Expands Fan Engagement with Multi-Language Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recently launched a Kannada Instagram page as part of a broader initiative to offer content in multiple languages. This new engagement strategy aims to deepen connections with local fans and celebrate cultural diversity, putting Karnataka at the forefront.
In a bid to strengthen ties with its local fanbase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has launched a Kannada-language Instagram page.
The initiative, part of RCB's larger strategy of providing multi-language content, has already attracted over 1.6 lakh followers in just one month.
This move highlights the team's commitment to inclusivity and cultural celebration, focusing on Karnataka's vibrant spirit.
