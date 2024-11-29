Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Expands Fan Engagement with Multi-Language Content

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recently launched a Kannada Instagram page as part of a broader initiative to offer content in multiple languages. This new engagement strategy aims to deepen connections with local fans and celebrate cultural diversity, putting Karnataka at the forefront.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:19 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Expands Fan Engagement with Multi-Language Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to strengthen ties with its local fanbase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has launched a Kannada-language Instagram page.

The initiative, part of RCB's larger strategy of providing multi-language content, has already attracted over 1.6 lakh followers in just one month.

This move highlights the team's commitment to inclusivity and cultural celebration, focusing on Karnataka's vibrant spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024