Royal Challengers Bengaluru Expands Fan Engagement with Multi-Language Content

In a bid to strengthen ties with its local fanbase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has launched a Kannada-language Instagram page.

The initiative, part of RCB's larger strategy of providing multi-language content, has already attracted over 1.6 lakh followers in just one month.

This move highlights the team's commitment to inclusivity and cultural celebration, focusing on Karnataka's vibrant spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)