Grand Invitations: UP's Maha Kumbh Initiative

In a strategic move to amplify the grandeur of the upcoming Maha Kumbh in 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has resolved to dispatch ministers nationwide to invite governors and chief ministers for the event. This decision emerged from a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

According to a senior minister, itinerary planning is underway for these visits, which will extend invitations to opposition leaders as well. The initiative is part of a larger effort to conduct roadshows domestically and internationally, showcasing UP's robust management and cultural heritage to attract global attention.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Prayagraj in December, preparations are intensifying. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the focus on law and order to ensure seamless event execution. Discussions also touched on political strategies, addressing the upcoming bypolls in Ayodhya, reflecting the multipronged approach of the UP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)