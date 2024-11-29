Left Menu

Van Dyck's Horse Portrait with Hidden Landscape Set for Christie's Auction

An Anthony van Dyck portrait depicting an Andalusian horse alongside a unique hidden landscape is up for auction at Christie's Classic Week. Estimated to fetch up to $3.80 million, it's one of several high-profile items, including works by Rembrandt and Beethoven, showcased during the event.

Updated: 29-11-2024 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The prestigious Christie's auction house prepares to showcase a unique masterpiece by Flemish artist Anthony van Dyck. His painting, 'Andalusian Horse,' notable for its concealed landscape on its reverse side, is the highlight at Christie's Classic Week event.

This work, van Dyck's first grand-scale portrayal of a lone horse, holds a rich history. Unveiled in 2000 after the removal of the old lining canvas, its hidden landscape sketch adds a significant element to this historic painting, potentially fetching up to $3.80 million.

Complementing this painting are other valuable items, including Rembrandt prints and a Beethoven music sketch leaf, alongside letters by Albert Einstein. Each piece represents a significant moment in their creators' legacies, promising an exceptional experience for art aficionados and collectors alike.

