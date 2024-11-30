Timothee Chalamet's Journey: From Rejections to Stellar Indie Success

In a candid revelation, actor Timothee Chalamet disclosed that during the formative years of his career, he was keen on securing roles in action films like 'Maze Runner' and 'Divergent'. However, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Chalamet was repeatedly told he lacked the 'right body' for such roles.

Recalling a pivotal moment, Chalamet shared how his agent, frustrated by the constant feedback, decided to stop submitting him for major action projects. Despite his efforts to put on weight, a challenge attributed to his metabolism, Chalamet redirected his focus toward indie projects, starring in acclaimed films such as 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Beautiful Boy'.

Describing his journey, Chalamet likened pursuing action roles to knocking on a closed door, leading him to discover more fruitful paths. Eventually, he landed a role in the 'Dune' franchise and is set to appear as Bob Dylan in the upcoming film 'A Complete Unknown', debuting on December 25.

