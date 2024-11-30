Laughter Across Borders: Bengaluru's Clown Festival Breaks Stereotypes

At Bengaluru's International Clown Festival, a cacophony of laughter resonated as clowns from around the world showcased their art, blurring cultural lines and audiences' preconceived notions.

The festival, masterminded by Martin D'Souza, sought to challenge stereotypes about clowns. 'Clowning is more than just silly jokes,' he stated, recalling his journey from Bengaluru to global clown conventions and back.

Now in its tenth edition, the festival celebrated its success with expanded performances across multiple Indian cities, drawing diverse audiences and engaging them in workshops on juggling, mime, and more.

