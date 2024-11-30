Left Menu

Laughter Across Borders: Bengaluru's Clown Festival Breaks Stereotypes

The International Clown Festival in Bengaluru, orchestrated by Martin D'Souza, offers laughter-packed performances and workshops, challenging stereotypes about clowns. Featuring artists from across the globe, the festival spans multiple Indian cities, showcasing the transformative power of humor beyond age and cultural boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:27 IST
Laughter Across Borders: Bengaluru's Clown Festival Breaks Stereotypes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Bengaluru's International Clown Festival, a cacophony of laughter resonated as clowns from around the world showcased their art, blurring cultural lines and audiences' preconceived notions.

The festival, masterminded by Martin D'Souza, sought to challenge stereotypes about clowns. 'Clowning is more than just silly jokes,' he stated, recalling his journey from Bengaluru to global clown conventions and back.

Now in its tenth edition, the festival celebrated its success with expanded performances across multiple Indian cities, drawing diverse audiences and engaging them in workshops on juggling, mime, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024