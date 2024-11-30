Unveiling the Shadows: The Kidney Scam

Prabhleen Sandhu, of Almighty Motion Picture and known for her work in the acclaimed film 'The Buckingham Murders,' has obtained rights to the best-selling book, 'The Kidney Scam' by Kiran Nirvan. The book reveals the largest human organ trafficking scam in India, spotlighting the incredible courage needed to combat deep-rooted corruption.

Through the eyes of three medical students who accidentally discover a deeply wounded rickshaw puller, the narrative unfolds into a tense race against time to expose this illicit trade. Their journey leads them through immense challenges and risks, including threats to their life and family, vanished evidence, and a desperate search for allies, including a daring lawyer.

The book shines a light on the horrific crimes that started in Punjab and rippled across the world, proving to be as relevant as it is terrifying. Srishti Publications, which published the book, boasts a high readership approval with a rating of 4.3 on Good Reads and 4.4 on Amazon, making it a promising acquisition for Sandhu's production company.

