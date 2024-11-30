Left Menu

Unveiling the Shadows: The Kidney Scam

The Kidney Scam by Kiran Nirvan is a gripping true account of India's largest human organ trafficking scandal. This compelling story follows three medical students uncovering the racket and their courageous battle against powerful forces to expose the truth, highlighting resilience against systemic corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:40 IST
Prabhleen Sandhu, of Almighty Motion Picture and known for her work in the acclaimed film 'The Buckingham Murders,' has obtained rights to the best-selling book, 'The Kidney Scam' by Kiran Nirvan. The book reveals the largest human organ trafficking scam in India, spotlighting the incredible courage needed to combat deep-rooted corruption.

Through the eyes of three medical students who accidentally discover a deeply wounded rickshaw puller, the narrative unfolds into a tense race against time to expose this illicit trade. Their journey leads them through immense challenges and risks, including threats to their life and family, vanished evidence, and a desperate search for allies, including a daring lawyer.

The book shines a light on the horrific crimes that started in Punjab and rippled across the world, proving to be as relevant as it is terrifying. Srishti Publications, which published the book, boasts a high readership approval with a rating of 4.3 on Good Reads and 4.4 on Amazon, making it a promising acquisition for Sandhu's production company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

