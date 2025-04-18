Left Menu

Zverev Overcomes Heckling to Triumph at Munich Open

Alexander Zverev faced heckling during his Munich Open quarter-final match. Despite the distraction and allegations of domestic abuse, he secured victory over Tallon Griekspoor. Zverev, who has denied any wrongdoing, now advances to face Fabian Marozsan in the semi-finals.

Alexander Zverev faced a challenging moment during the Munich Open quarter-final when a spectator shouted heckles related to past domestic abuse allegations. The top seed, playing against Tallon Griekspoor, was momentarily disrupted while serving at a critical 5-5 in the second set.

Zverev, initially composed, eventually requested the chair umpire, Fergus Murphy, to remove the disruptive fan. It remains unclear whether the fan was ejected from the venue. This incident follows similar heckling Zverev experienced while making his runner-up speech at the Australian Open earlier this year.

After overcoming the adversity, Zverev secured a hard-fought victory against Griekspoor in a match that lasted over three hours. The German tennis player will now advance to the semi-finals to face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, determined to push past the controversy.

