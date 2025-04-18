Bovine Smuggler Detained Under PSA in Udhampur

A bovine smuggler has been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district under the stringent Public Safety Act, according to police reports on Friday.

The accused, Lakhit Ali from Sira-Mahni area in Ramnagar, faces serious charges, with the police acting decisively to obtain and implement a detention order.

Ali's continued involvement in numerous bovine smuggling cases poses a significant threat to regional tranquility, prompting this latest legal action, authorities confirmed.

