Bovine Smuggler Detained Under PSA in Udhampur
A bovine smuggler, Lakhit Ali, was detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Police executed the detention order due to his involvement in multiple smuggling cases, posing a threat to public peace.
A bovine smuggler has been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district under the stringent Public Safety Act, according to police reports on Friday.
The accused, Lakhit Ali from Sira-Mahni area in Ramnagar, faces serious charges, with the police acting decisively to obtain and implement a detention order.
Ali's continued involvement in numerous bovine smuggling cases poses a significant threat to regional tranquility, prompting this latest legal action, authorities confirmed.
