Indian Shooters Shine Amidst Tough Competition at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooters Shriyanka Sadangi and Anish Bhanwala reached the finals of the ISSF World Cup events, with Shriyanka finishing eighth in the women's 50m rifle and Anish narrowly missing a bronze in the 25m rapid-fire event. The USA topped the medal tally, while India secured second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

Indian shooters Shriyanka Sadangi and Anish Bhanwala made headlines at the ISSF World Cup, held as part of the Paris Olympics. Shriyanka secured an eighth-place finish in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final, while Anish narrowly missed a podium spot in the 25m rapid-fire event, finishing fourth.

Despite tough competition, India ranked second in the overall medal tally, clinching two golds, a silver, and a bronze. The USA dominated the event with three gold medals and six medals overall, led by Sagen Maddalena's gold-winning performance in the same category as Shriyanka.

Indian shooters displayed resilience, with Shriyanka, Ashi Chouksey, and Sift Kaur Samra making solid attempts in the women's 3P event. However, Aishwary Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Chain Singh in the men's 3P, as well as Olympians Gurpreet Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu, faced challenges, unable to secure a final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

