Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Cable Car Plummets in Southern Italy

A tragic accident involving a mountain cable car in southern Italy resulted in four fatalities and one injury. The victims included international tourists and an Italian driver. Investigations are underway following concerns about the cable car's safety despite recent maintenance and safety checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Cable Car Plummets in Southern Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Tragedy struck in southern Italy as a mountain cable car crash resulted in the deaths of four people, officials confirmed. Among the victims were tourists from Britain and Israel, along with an Italian driver. A fifth person remains critically injured.

The incident occurred near Naples when the cable car plunged into a ravine. Authorities suspect a snapped traction cable as the cause of this devastating accident, which has prompted a manslaughter investigation by local prosecutors.

Initial findings indicate that despite previous safety checks, the emergency brake system failed to prevent the tragedy. The cable car's reopening after seasonal maintenance a week prior raises questions about its safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025