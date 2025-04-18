Tragedy Strikes as Cable Car Plummets in Southern Italy
A tragic accident involving a mountain cable car in southern Italy resulted in four fatalities and one injury. The victims included international tourists and an Italian driver. Investigations are underway following concerns about the cable car's safety despite recent maintenance and safety checks.
Tragedy struck in southern Italy as a mountain cable car crash resulted in the deaths of four people, officials confirmed. Among the victims were tourists from Britain and Israel, along with an Italian driver. A fifth person remains critically injured.
The incident occurred near Naples when the cable car plunged into a ravine. Authorities suspect a snapped traction cable as the cause of this devastating accident, which has prompted a manslaughter investigation by local prosecutors.
Initial findings indicate that despite previous safety checks, the emergency brake system failed to prevent the tragedy. The cable car's reopening after seasonal maintenance a week prior raises questions about its safety protocols.
