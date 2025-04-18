Tragedy Strikes as Cable Car Plummets in Southern Italy

Tragedy struck in southern Italy as a mountain cable car crash resulted in the deaths of four people, officials confirmed. Among the victims were tourists from Britain and Israel, along with an Italian driver. A fifth person remains critically injured.

The incident occurred near Naples when the cable car plunged into a ravine. Authorities suspect a snapped traction cable as the cause of this devastating accident, which has prompted a manslaughter investigation by local prosecutors.

Initial findings indicate that despite previous safety checks, the emergency brake system failed to prevent the tragedy. The cable car's reopening after seasonal maintenance a week prior raises questions about its safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)