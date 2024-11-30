Left Menu

Breaking Stereotypes: Vimal Chandra Pandey's Bhojpuri Sci-Fi Adventure

Vimal Chandra Pandey, an established Hindi writer and filmmaker, ventures into Bhojpuri cinema with his science fiction murder mystery film 'Maddhim'. Despite industry skepticism, he aims to transcend traditional Bhojpuri storytelling by creatively adapting Bob Shaw’s 'Light of Other Days' into a regional narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:02 IST
Breaking Stereotypes: Vimal Chandra Pandey's Bhojpuri Sci-Fi Adventure
Film
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri cinema is witnessing a new wave of storytelling as writer-filmmaker Vimal Chandra Pandey introduces 'Maddhim', a sci-fi murder mystery. Inspired by Bob Shaw's 1966 story 'Light of Other Days', the film challenges conventional Bhojpuri narratives by exploring a genre uncommon in the regional film industry.

Pandey, known for his acclaimed films like 'The Holy Fish', embarked on this journey to bring a refreshing perspective to Bhojpuri cinema, often stereotyped for its repetitive themes. 'Maddhim' revolves around Inspector Pratyush's investigation into a writer's mysterious death, weaving in a profound scientific breakthrough to unravel the case.

Despite facing resistance from actors skeptical about Bhojpuri's capacity for science fiction, Pandey persisted, believing in the potential of regional cinema to evolve. 'Maddhim', available on MovieSaints, serves as a testament to the vibrant storytelling possibilities when tradition meets innovation, potentially paving the way for future Bhojpuri blockbusters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024