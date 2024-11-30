Julia Roberts Rejects Notting Hill Mini-Sequel Due to Unfavorable Plot

Notting Hill screenwriter Richard Curtis recently disclosed that a mini-sequel concept for the beloved 1999 film was scrapped after actress Julia Roberts disapproved of the storyline, Deadline reports. In a conversation with IndieWire, Curtis explained that Julia Roberts rejected the idea upon learning her character, Anna Scott, would split from Hugh Grant's William Thacker in the sequel.

The original film, directed by Roger Michell, captured audiences with its tale of romance between a British bookseller, played by Hugh Grant, and a renowned American actress, portrayed by Julia Roberts. Set in London's Notting Hill district, the movie concluded on a cheery note, with the couple tying the knot.

In the past, Curtis successfully brought together the cast of Love Actually for short films supporting Britain's Red Nose Day charity. However, this attempt at a Notting Hill reunion met resistance from Roberts. Curtis candidly admitted his lack of interest in full-length sequels, noting, "I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini-sequels to Love Actually, and those satisfied me."

Richard Curtis confirmed discussions regarding a mini-Notting Hill reunion, stating, "I tried doing one with Notting Hill, where they were going to get divorced, and Julia [Roberts] thought that was a very poor idea." Meanwhile, Hugh Grant reflected on his character, admitting he found William Thacker "despicable," particularly in a scene where paparazzi arrive at William's home, and Anna is left to open the door.

"I let her go past me and open the door. That's awful," Grant recounted to Vanity Fair, via Deadline. "I've never had a girlfriend, or indeed now wife, who hasn't said, 'Why didn't you stop her?' And I don't really have an answer to that," he added, attributing the action to the script. Apart from Notting Hill, Julia Roberts has been celebrated for roles in blockbuster films such as Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, Pretty Woman, and Ocean's Twelve. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)