Raj Kundra Breaks Silence: Urges Media to Halt Dragging Shilpa Shetty Amid ED Probe

Business tycoon Raj Kundra issued a public plea urging media outlets to refrain from dragging his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty's name, into the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation at his residence. Kundra emphasized his full compliance with the investigation while discrediting claims linking him to sensational allegations.

Shilpa Shetty's legal representative, Prashant Patil, reinforced Kundra's message, declaring that the actress has no involvement in the alleged crimes, describing related media reports as 'misleading'. Patil clarified that no ED raids have occurred at Shetty's premises, affirming her detachment from the case.

The ongoing investigation scrutinizes Raj Kundra, who insists on a fair process and cooperation with authorities to uncover the truth. Patil called on journalists to respect Shilpa Shetty's privacy, warning against the use of her images regarding this investigation.

