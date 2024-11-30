Unearthing India's Unsung Legacy: The Birthplace of Knowledge and Trade

At the Huddle Global 2024 hosted by Kerala Startup Mission, celebrated author William Dalrymple illuminated the underappreciated historical contributions of India to global knowledge and commerce. India's position as the epicenter of ancient wisdom and trade was the focal point of his keynote address.

Dalrymple highlighted how India, often overshadowed by Greece and China in historical narratives, played a crucial role in philosophical and scientific advancements long before Western societies documented their own milestones. He drew attention to Indian scholars like Aryabhata and Brahmagupta, whose pioneering work remains largely uncredited.

Exploring ancient maritime routes and educational hubs, Dalrymple stressed the need for India to embrace and excavate its historic sites, such as Nalanda University, to assert its rightful place in history. He concluded by painting a vibrant portrait of India's connections with Mediterranean and Persian regions, which fostered rich cultural and scholarly exchanges.

