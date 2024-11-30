Left Menu

Unearthing India's Unsung Legacy: The Birthplace of Knowledge and Trade

William Dalrymple discusses India's unparalleled historical contributions to knowledge and world trade during the Huddle Global 2024, organized by Kerala Startup Mission. He highlights India's formative influence on arts, sciences, and religion, and calls for recognition of its overlooked contributions, contrasting it with more acknowledged societies like Greece and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:11 IST
At the Huddle Global 2024 hosted by Kerala Startup Mission, celebrated author William Dalrymple illuminated the underappreciated historical contributions of India to global knowledge and commerce. India's position as the epicenter of ancient wisdom and trade was the focal point of his keynote address.

Dalrymple highlighted how India, often overshadowed by Greece and China in historical narratives, played a crucial role in philosophical and scientific advancements long before Western societies documented their own milestones. He drew attention to Indian scholars like Aryabhata and Brahmagupta, whose pioneering work remains largely uncredited.

Exploring ancient maritime routes and educational hubs, Dalrymple stressed the need for India to embrace and excavate its historic sites, such as Nalanda University, to assert its rightful place in history. He concluded by painting a vibrant portrait of India's connections with Mediterranean and Persian regions, which fostered rich cultural and scholarly exchanges.

